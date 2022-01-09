Odisha: Repair of National Highway stretch on Bangiriposi ghat soon

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The widening and repair work on a damaged 9-km stretch of NH-49 on Bangiriposi ghat will be carried out within the next five months.

This was announced by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu on Saturday at a meeting between district administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials in Bangiriposi.

The entire NH stretch, which starts from Gundeimara village and ends near Thianal, has turned into a death trap due to lack of maintenance and wear and tear.

The proposed 9-km stretch from Bangiriposi ghat to Bisoi has become a dark spot owing to frequent accidents, compelling locals to opt for an alternate longer route for safety.

The NHAI has sanctioned funds to the tune of `6.5 crore towards immediate repair of the stretch.

“The tender process for the repair of the road will be initiated soon and completed within three months of the bid. Widening and other development works will be done within five months,” said Tudu, adding that the Forest department will provide all logistics support to NHAI for the purpose.

Also present at the meeting were district Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SP Rishikesh D Khilari, regional officer of NHAI Dr Ramchandra Panda, PD of NHAI JP Burma, deputy director of STR North and DFO of Karanjia Sai Kiran, DFO of Rairangpur Nalinikanta Behera and officials of Regional Transport department.