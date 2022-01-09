Panchayat polls: Orissa HC declines to consider petition relating to reservation for ST category 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A single judge bench of Justice Biswanath on January 3 declined to consider a petition with a grievance relating to reservation for scheduled tribe (ST) category for the elections to the three-tier panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

Justice Rath dismissed the petition saying there is no scope to consider the issue after final notification on reservation by the State government.

Nevertheless, on Friday, he took up two petitions challenging the final notification on reservation of offices for elections to PRIs issued on December 24, 2021 and allowed the State government to submit its response.

Two ST aspirants for post of sarpanch in Khurda and Subarnapur districts - Tuku Majhi and Balabhadra Kuanr respectively had filed the petitions separately.

After hearing the submissions of advocate Sukant Kumar Dalai, counsel for both the petitioners, Justice Rath passing identical orders said, “There is serious allegation by Mr Dalai.”

The petitioner’s counsel had alleged that in spite of giving a scope of filing objection/suggestion and a duly constituted objection being submitted by the petitioner with endorsement of receipt of the same in the office of the Collector, there is no consideration of the same by the competent authority and there has been final publication of the reserve list.

Since the writ petitions are taken up at admission stage, senior advocate Buddhadev Routray, counsel for State Election Commission and Advocate General AK Parija sought some time to go through the record and answer the allegations levelled by the petitioner.

Allowing it, Justice Rath fixed Monday for considering the issue raised in the petitions.

While seeking direction for preparation of a fresh reservation list in accordance with law in the interest of the ST category the petitions have pointed out that the final notification has deleted reservation from non-scheduled areas in 23 districts of the State.

This apart, reservation of seats for the PRI elections ought to have been finally prepared by the State Election Commission but here the entire procedure was completed by the State government, which is not permissible in the eye of law, the petitions contended.