Thousands throng Jagannath Temple day before doors close amid rising COVID cases

PURI: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the district, the administration on Saturday imposed restrictions on cremation of bodies at Swargadwar by people from outside Puri. This will come into force from January 10.

Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said the decision was taken after several staff of the crematorium got infected with the virus.

“Cremation of bodies from outside Puri district has been banned for now. Only non-Covid bodies from the district will be allowed for cremation in Swargadwar,” added Sahu.

The residents of the district will have to produce self-identification documents and specify the cause of death for cremation.

Similar restrictions were imposed in the district during the second wave of Covid-19 in April last year after surge in infections.

The ban was subsequently lifted in August, 2021 after decline in number of new coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Puri recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases, almost double than that detected a day before (54 cases), including 67 from municipality limits and 25 from Pipili block.

Meanwhile, a portion of the district judiciary complex was declared micro-containment zone from Friday after some officers and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, a hotel in the town was declared micro-containment zone post detection of three Omicron cases.

On the day, Srimandir witnessed a mad rush of devotees, who thronged the shrine on Saturday, a day before the temple is set to go off limits for the public due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the district.

The decision for the closure (till January 31) was taken on Friday by district administration and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) after several officials and servitors tested Covid positive in the last couple of days.

Since the temple remains closed every Sunday for sanitisation, Saturday was the last day for devotees to have darshan of the Trinity.

Temple gates were opened at 4.30 am after observance of daily rituals and devotees allowed inside at 5.30 am.

Serpentine queues were seen since the wee hours of the day as people waited to catch a glimpse of the Trinity before the scheduled closure of doors at 8.30 pm.

Security officials ensured strict adherence to Covid protocol including RT-PCR negative report obtained within 96 hours or complete vaccination certificate for those wishing to enter the temple premises.

However, devotees will be allowed to offer prayers to Patitapaban with Covid appropriate behaviour and arrangements have also been made for devotees to get Mahaprasad outside the temple during the closure.

Footfall

74,844 Total visitors to Srimandir.

70,521 Entry through Singhadwara.

Rise in Covid cases in Kalahandi

Kalahandi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, with 53 new infections recorded on Saturday. The district now has 103 active cases.

District administration is gearing up to meet any exigency and ensure enforcement drive for strict adherence to Covid protocol .

Ganjam shuts religious places till January 31

Following massive spike in Covid-19 cases, all religious places in Ganjam will remain closed for devotees till January 31.

The district, which recorded cases in single digits just four days before, witnessed a sudden rise and reported 42 positive cases on Saturday.

With Makar Sankranti drawing near, the administration is gearing up to ensure strict imposition of Covid norms.

“This sudden spike is a result of religious celebrations leading to large congregation of people. Hence, it was decided to impose this restriction and only allow daily rituals to be carried out by the staff following precautionary measures,” said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.