Baby elephant rescued from abandoned well

They also consumed stocked paddy and even damaged a patrolling vehicle of the forest department stationed nearby.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Forest officials of Baripada Division along with fire personnel rescued a baby elephant which accidentally fell into an abandoned well in Chakundapada village within Rashgobindpur range here on Sunday.

Official sources said the three-month-old elephant was part of a herd roaming in Sureidihi forest and fell into a 15-feet deep well on Saturday night. Soon after the incident, the jumbo herd in a fit of rage damaged at least five houses in the village. They also consumed stocked paddy and even damaged a patrolling vehicle of the forest department stationed nearby.

 Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baripada Santosh Joshi informed that the department officials were keeping a watch over the jumbo movement but could not immediately rush to the baby elephant’s rescue as other herd members were guarding the well. Even bonfire was lit a few meters away from the well to distract the herd but to no avail, he said. However, after a 12-hour wait, a fire fighter team arrived and along with forest personnel rescued the baby elephant. 

Around 15 elephants who came from Dalma forest in Jharkhand a month back are creating havoc in Rashgobindur and  Betnoti ranges in Mayurbhanj district and and Jaleswar range of Balasore district The department will provide compensation to villagers whose properties were damaged by the animals, the DFO added.

