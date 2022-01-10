Burden too heavy for one officer in 4 posts?

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In the midst of massive preparations for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 and alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has appointed a new Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) who has been saddled with added responsibilities of three key positions even as timely completion of the Smart City projects remains a stiff challenge.

Baliguda Sub-Collector Subhankar Mohapatra has been named as the new RMC Commissioner after his predecessor Dibyajyoti Parida was elevated as Sambalpur Collector. Mohapatra will hold the additional key posts of the ADM, secretary of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) and chief executive officer of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL).

Eyeing the mega hockey event, a target has been set to complete civil works of Smart City projects worth `800-`900 crore by June. Sources said a new officer may need time to figure out things to expedite the projects. This apart, handling of the prevailing pandemic situation may also be affected.

Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra criticised the government for appointing a lone IAS officer in several several key posts and claimed that it is a ploy to slow the development process of Rourkela. “There are four sanctioned posts of RMC Commissioner, ADM, RDA secretary and RSCL CEO. One new officer with relatively less experience will be burdened with multiple responsibilities which will in turn affect the functioning of the four important offices,” he said.

At least two more IAS officers are needed to independently handle the position of Rourkela ADM and RSCL CEO as apart from the requirement to speed up development works, there is an urgent need to effectively contain the steep surge in Covid-19 cases, Mohapatra added. However, a senior official said there won’t be any impact on the progress of Smart City projects as the initial critical phase of project designing, evaluation and tendering is over.

124 kids among 662 new cases

Rourkela: The alarming rise in Covid cases continued in Sundargarh as the district reported 662 new infections on Sunday. The fresh cases included 124 children. With the new cases, the test positivity rate (TPR) further jumped to 12.10 per cent. On the day, Rourkela city reported 201 new infections. Administrative sources said children from 0-18 years of age accounted for 18.73 per cent of the total cases on Sunday with 23 new infections in the 0-10 years group and 101 in the 11-18 years group. Currently, 2,191 cases are active in Sundargarh. Meanwhile, the total number of cases on National Institute of Technology-Rourkela campus reached 125 by Saturday evening. The infected persons include 64 students and 61 employees and their

family members.