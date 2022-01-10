STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops capture criminal who escaped 3 yrs back

Jeypore police has finally captured notorious criminal K Pawan Kumar who was on the run after making a daring escape from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court three years back.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Jeypore police has finally captured notorious criminal K Pawan Kumar who was on the run after making a daring escape from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court three years back.

Jeypore SDPO AA Behera on Sunday informed that Pawan, a resident of Malkangiri, was arrested from Begusarai in Bihar on January 5. The criminal had settled in Begusarai and was running a liquor business. He even had a family there. 

Pawan has five criminal cases pending against him in Jeypore Town and Sadar police stations. He was arrested by Jeypore Sadar police in a rape case and was in judicial custody. The criminal managed to escape from the court campus in November 2018 along with another accused Lal Bahadur Darji alias Lalu. Incidentally, Lalu is one of the accused in Bamunigaon rape case which took place on December 24 last year.

Behera said while trailing Lalu, Jeypore police found out the whereabouts of Pawan during investigation. Subsequently, a police team rushed to Begusarai and nabbed the criminal. He was brought to Jeypore under transit remand and produced in Jeypore SDJM court. The SDPO further informed that a five-member police team is tracking Lalu outside the State and he will be arrested soon. 

