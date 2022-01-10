COVID-19 hits police stations, SCB Nursing College in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The third wave of COVID-19 has started making its presence felt at police stations in Cuttack city. A constable and home guard of Chaualiaganj police station were infected by the virus recently. Similarly, two sub inspectors (SIs) of Lalbag police station and a constable of Badambadi too have tested positive for the virus.

As many as seven personnel from the three police stations had developed symptoms like cold, cough and fever four days back and were advised to stay home. When their condition did not improve, they were tested and found positive on Saturday.

"As many as 10 personnel of different police stations and the reserve office so far have been infected. They were probably infected after coming in contact with affected persons either during crowd management or arrest of criminals. Their health condition is being monitored on a regular basis," said Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

People are being advised to lodge their complaints online on a WhatsApp number already released for the purpose by the police. The police are ready to redress citizens' grievances at their doorsteps, he said. This apart, as many as 28 nursing students staying at SCB BSc nursing hostel have tested positive for the virus during the last two days.

"While eight students who had tested positive for the virus on Friday were sent home, the 20 who tested positive on the basis of contact tracing of the total 280 students have been isolated inside the hostel," informed Principal, SCB Nursing College Bijaylaxmi Das.

What's worrying is that most of the infected students were engaged in delivering health services in different wards of SCB Medical College and Hospital. If the infected nursing students contacts are not traced, then the situation may turn worse for others including doctors, patients and other health staff of the hospital.

