STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Odisha government tells collectors asked to activate help desks at hospitals

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra told district collectors to submit their requirements to the Health and Family Welfare department.

Published: 10th January 2022 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the new variant, Omicron, the State government on Sunday directed district administrations to activate help desks at COVID hospitals and COVID care centres to ensure patients are able to communicate with their families and relatives. 

This apart, the district collectors have been given a free hand to recruit retired doctors and nurses in the dedicated COVID facilities as per requirement.

Taking a review of the preparedness at ground level for the third wave of COVID-19 with collectors virtually, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked them to submit their requirements to the Health and Family Welfare department so that medical equipment and medicines can be supplied to the respective districts on priority basis.

He advised the collectors to provide booster dose of vaccine to doctors, nurses and health workers on priority. The CDMOs and public health officers were asked to initiate booster dose inoculation with the available stock of vaccines in their respective districts.

The Chief Secretary further directed the collectors to visit all COVID hospitals to oversee arrangements like availability of medicine, manpower, instruments, pathological test facilities, oxygen availability, seamless admission of patients, proper treatment, availability of trained doctors, nurse and health workers.

Emphasising empathetic treatment of patients, Mahapatra asked the officials concerned to ensure no patient is neglected at the hospitals. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Raj Kumar Sharma said that all facilities and provisions put in place for combating the second wave should be re-activated with full force.

He advised the collectors to recruit retired doctors and nurses locally as per the requirement. Sources said that as many as 7,181 oxygen supported beds, around 1,000 paediatric beds, 2,024 ICUs and HDUs, and 874 ventilators were are available with the districts.

As of now, the State has 16,117 active cases of whom 15,640 are being treated in home isolation. Patients recuperating at home are being managed by members of rapid response teams constituted in each district and ULB. 

The present trend shows around 97 per cent of the patients can be managed without actual hospitalisation. Only around 3 per cent of the available beds, 11 per cent of the ICUs and 3 per cent of the ventilators are being used at the hospitals in the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha COVID hospitals COVID care centres Odisha government Odisha collectors
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp