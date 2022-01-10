STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts bat for promotion of green energy in Odisha

Environment experts in the State called for establishment of a bio-energy centre and popularising ‘energy crops’ in Odisha to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. 

Published: 10th January 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 12:03 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Environment experts in the State called for establishment of a bio-energy centre and popularising ‘energy crops’ in Odisha to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. Speaking at a seminar on ‘Bio-fuels as alternative sources of energy,’ organised by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES), the experts emphasised on increasing production of bio-fuels in order to reduce pressure on fossil fuels, especially crude oil. 

Fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas, have been the major sources of energy used to meet the ever-escalating global demands of energy by various sectors at present. However, given the present scenario of enhanced emission of greenhouse gases from fossil fuels, it has culminated in serious environmental challenges like global warming and climate change. In view of this, State government should lay emphasis on production and use of alternative and renewable sources of energy
These include bio-fuels, solar energy, wind energy and geo-thermal energy which are naturally replenishing and virtually inexhaustible. 

OES secretary Jaya Krushna Panigrahi said bio-fuels, derived from biomass such as plants, algae, agriculture residue and animal wastes, are considered superior alternatives to fossil fuels as they are carbon-neutral, non-toxic, bio-degradable and cleaner-burning green substitutes.

