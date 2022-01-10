STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Crime Branch's STF nabs drug peddler from West Bengal

A team of Odisha Crime Branch’s Special Task Force and West Bengal police arrested a notorious inter-State drug trafficker in connection with a case registered against him in the State. 

Published: 10th January 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 11:19 AM

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of Odisha Crime Branch's Special Task Force and West Bengal police arrested a notorious inter-State drug trafficker in connection with a case registered against him in the State.

The accused, Sk Lalu from Baranaldaha in West Bengal was arrested during a joint operation on Saturday. In October last year, the STF had arrested a Murshidabad native Safikul Sk and seized over one kg brown sugar from him.

During interrogation, Safikul had revealed that he had procured the contraband from Lalu. "Lalu had been absconding and was nabbed after information on his whereabouts were received. He was produced in a local court in West Bengal’s Nadia district before being brought to Odisha," said an STF officer.

