Shortage of staff, mismanagement mar paddy procurement in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Problems continue to plague farmers in Balangir even after a month since paddy procurement began in the district. Large-scale mismanagement in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) have come to the fore, exposing chinks in administration’s efforts to bring in transparency in paddy procurement.

Shortage of staff, allegations of corruption and deduction of paddy on the pretext of quality during procurement (katani) in PACS of Bubel, Bairasar, Jamgaon and Pipirda have left farmers worried. Due to staff crunch, peons and data entry operators are testing quality of paddy in mandis.

Sadaipali PACS secretary Kusha Sahu also is in-charge of two other mandis including Jhankarpali and Khujenpali. Bishikeshan Naik, peon at the mandi which caters to farmers of Madhiapali and Balangir town as well, chips in with testing the moisture content and quality of paddy during purchase.

Harassed, farmers under the banner of Milita Krushaka Sangharsa Samiti had gheraoed the cooperative bank some days back demanding immediate inquiry. Besides, ‘katani’ remains a huge issue. At least four kg paddy is being deducted per quintal by the authorities at most mandis whereas five kg is being cut in Pipirda, farmers alleged.

Despite inspector Gajendra Panda’s directions of investigating into the matter, nothing has been done till date. The district administration started kharif procurement in the district from November 29 but mandis opened only from December 15. Slow procurement has resulted in only around 20 quintal of paddy being lifted in December last year and first week of January, adding to the miseries of the farmers.

Deputy registrar cooperative societies (DCRS) Prabhakar Naik said that no official complaint regarding any kind of corruption or mismanagement has been brought to the notice of the society.

PDS rice-laden truck seized

BHAWANIPATNA: A joint team of Civil Supplies department officials and police have seized a PDS rice-laden truck at Chancher on Sunday. As many as 240 sacks of rice, meant for tribals of Sindhipadar gram panchayat in Thuamul Rampur block, were recovered from the godown of a private agro industry while being trafficked for illegal trading.

The driver of the vehicle, Munmum Dandsena, was taken into custody for further interrogation.

