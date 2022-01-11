Cops arrests duo with smuggled copper scrap

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A special squad of Jajpur police arrested two persons and seized over two quintal of smuggled copper scrap from their possession at Deuli village in Dharmasala on Sunday night.

The accused are Damodar Sahoo and Manas Sahoo of Balipatana village. Acting on a tip off, police raided a rented house near NH-16 at Deuli and apprehended the duo with the smuggled copper scrap worth over Rs 1.5 lakh.

The seized copper scrap was packed in six gunny bags. The accused were planning to sell the smuggled metal in black market outside the state. They used to collect the scrap from Balipatana, Kundapatana and nearby areas.

The special squad handed over the duo and the seized materials to Dharmasala police. However, Damodar managed to escape from police custody only to be recaptured the same night. The accused duo was produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.