STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Former Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corp officer Pratap Samal gets default bail

According to Section 167(2) of the CrPC, a person in judicial custody has a right to bail when the police fail to complete an investigation within a specified period of time.

Published: 11th January 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Vigilance raid at Samal’s house in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Former deputy manager-ranked officer of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) - arrested for amassing disproportionate assets 1,000 per cent over known sources of his income -  was granted bail after the anti-corruption agency failed to file chargesheet within 60 days.
The Special Judge Vigilance Court here on Monday granted default bail to Pratap Kumar Samal whose assets were billed as one of the highest disproportionate unearthed in the State by the Vigilance Directorate.

“Samal was produced in a court on November 10 last year. As Vigilance did not file the chargesheet within 60 days, he was granted default bail under Section 167(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” said a lawyer.

According to Section 167(2) of the CrPC, a person in judicial custody has a right to bail when the police fail to complete an investigation within a specified period of time.

The Supreme Court had earlier observed that the accused gets an indefeasible right to default bail if he/she makes an application after the maximum period for investigation of an offence is over, and before a chargesheet is filed. “Samal can now not be arrested until the trial of the case is over,” the lawyer added.

The anti-corruption wing had traced illegal movable and immovable property amounting to over Rs 14.87 crore allegedly accumulated by Samal which was 1,021 per cent of his known sources of income. His residential and office premises had come under raid by the Vigilance officers on November 9, 2021, and he was arrested the next day.

Meanwhile, a Vigilance officer said they have to collect detailed evidence in connection with the case as Samal was found in possession of disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs 14 crore, and it is a time-consuming process.

Samal had completed his diploma in civil engineering in Bhadrak in 1987 and joined OPHWC on August 14, 1988, as a junior engineer in Bhubaneswar head office. In 2019, he joined as a deputy manager in the Bhubaneswar office. The State government had ordered the compulsory retirement of Samal on November 18, 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Staet Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Vigilance Court
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp