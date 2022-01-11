STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIT Rourkela closed for 2 days

Till Sunday evening, the institute reported 174 positive cases including 87 students and as many employees and their family members. 

NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Facing a cluster outbreak of Covid-19 on campus, the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) on Monday issued order for closure of the institution on January 12 and 13. The effective closure period including holidays would be from January 12 to 16. 

Issuing the circular, NIT-R registrar Prof PK Das said during the period of closure, employees should preferably work from home. 

Those faculty members facing difficulty in taking online classes or executing research work of emergent nature can only access the academic area. 

The circular asked students to vacate their hostel rooms in a week. However, boarders wishing to pursue academic/research activities can stay at their own risk. 

Positive cases surge

Umerkote/Bhawanipatna: The surge in Covid cases in Nabarangpur has put the district administration on its toes. In the last one week, the district has reported 285 Covid cases. In view of the situation, it has been decided to make Covid care centres and the dedicated Covid hospital operational by January 12. Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra has written to the Health department seeking appointment of adequate medical officers and staff. On Monday, Nabarangpur reported 85 new cases.

Similarly, 86 new positive cases were reported from different blocks of Kalahandi on the day. Currently, the district has 256 active cases. Following the spike in cases, police have intensified enforcement drives in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Junagarh.

