Odisha tops IndiaSkills with 51 medals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 51 medals, Odisha emerged as number one among 26 states and union territories in the ‘IndiaSkills 2021’ competitions, the country’s biggest skill competition that concluded on Monday. Odisha bagged 10 gold, 18 silver, nine bronze and 14 medallions to top the chart. Maharashtra remained at the second spot with 30 medals, while Kerala took the third position with 25 medals. Over 500 participants from 26 states and union territories took part in competitions that were held in Delhi from January 7 to 9.

The closed-door competition, organised by the National Skill Development Corporation under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), witnessed participation in 54 skills such as concrete construction work, beauty therapy, car painting, health and social care, visual merchandising, graphic design technology, wall and floor tiling, welding, among others.

More than 150 participants were felicitated by MSDE Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal. The winners of IndiaSkills 2021 Nationals will get a chance to represent the country at WorldSkills International Competition to be held in Shanghai, China, in October this year.

“The government, industry and experts will work together to ensure that Team India is best equipped with the desired training and tools to perform their best at the WorldSkills competition. I am certain that we will bag more medals this year at the global platform,” the MSDE Secretary said.