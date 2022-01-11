Rains drench paddy, official apathy rots dreams of Ganjam farmers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: While recent untimely rains had dashed the hopes of farmers in Ganjam district, poor coordination among officials in the procurement process of Kharif paddy has only added to their woes.

The procurement process took off in the district on December 29. Farmers, however, have alleged that the coordination among officials and enforcement agencies is disappointing. Official sources said, as of Sunday, only 1,303 out of 1,23,284 registered farmers have sold their paddy and 71,940 quintal procured against the targeted 36.44 lakh quintal in the first phase.

This year, the district administration entrusted 376 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), 101 women self-help groups (WSHG), 358 millers and one pani panchayat to purchase paddy from farmers.

But only 130 PACS, 32 WSHGs and the lone pani panchayat have started the process. Secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha Simanchal Nahak said, many mandis have not yet opened and delay in issue of tokens has aggravated problems for farmers

The state government, Nahak said, is keen to assist farmers but slackness of officials is depriving them of assured benefits. While the procurement process is underway, farmers whose paddy crops were damaged due to low-pressure rains in November and December are yet to get compensation. The state government had assured immediate assistance but nothing has been done so far in this regard.

“Around 30 per cent paddy is yet to be harvested. Farmers are also worried as a good portion of harvested paddy remained underwater for days together and will fetch low price due to deteriorated quality,” he said, while urging relaxation of procurement standards.

Many farmers also voiced concerns that delays in procurement will leave them in lurch as officials will soon be preoccupied with the election process.

Contacted, district agriculture officer Duryadhan Patanga said Civil Supplies officials are looking after the procurement process. Around 69,457 hectares of paddy crops were damaged in the recent rains and revenue officials will soon release Rs 79 crore financial aid to affected farmers from the Emergency Fund. “However, distress sale of paddy has already begun. Farmers from Patrapur and Chikiti are selling paddy to Andhra traders,” he added.