Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das no more

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Tuesday. He was 55.

Das was on ventilator support for the last few days. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of kidney ailments.

Born in Mayurbhanj, he was an integral part of Odia cinema, acting in over 100 films in various supporting roles.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Das won the State Film Award twice in the Best Actor category besides, many other awards for his supporting roles.