STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das no more

Das was on ventilator support for the last few days. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of kidney ailments.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Tuesday. He was 55.

Das was on ventilator support for the last few days. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of kidney ailments.

Born in Mayurbhanj, he was an integral part of Odia cinema, acting in over 100 films in various supporting roles.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Das won the State Film Award twice in the Best Actor category besides, many other awards for his supporting roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mihir Das Odia film industry Odia actors Ollywood
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp