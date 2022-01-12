STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More kids in virus grip in Sundargarh district but their recovery ‘uneventful’

Paediatric Covid cases constitute 16.35 per cent of the total infections recorded in Sundargarh in January so far.

covid testing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Children are increasingly getting infected in the third Covid wave in Sundargarh district which is witnessing the multiplication of new infections at an alarming pace. From January 1 to 11, the district has reported a total of 4,299 new cases of which 703 are children. Paediatric Covid cases constitute 16.35 per cent of the total infections recorded in Sundargarh in January so far. But the silver lining is, the infected children are recovering on their own which the health officials describe as ‘uneventful’ recovery. 

At least 149 kids aged 0-10 years and 554 children aged 11-18 years have contracted the disease and most of them reported ‘uneventful’ recovery without needing hospitalisation while the rest are recovering, informed chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) of Sundargarh Dr. SK Mishra. On Tuesday, the district reported the highest third wave spike of 1,147 fresh Covid cases including 642 infections in Rourkela. With the detection of new cases, the test positivity rate (TPR) jumped up to 22.83 per cent. 

Total Covid cases on January 1 were just 23 and in four days, the tally reached 166. From January 6, the district reported a steep surge. On Monday, Sundargarh had reported 869 cases. So far, the district has reported four Omicron cases. 

On Monday, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) Dr. Suresh Chandra Dalei accompanied by Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan reviewed the pandemic situation and preparedness at Rourkela and Sundargarh town. The RDC stressed comprehensive testing, tracking and augmentation of vaccination coverage along with increasing public awareness and strict enforcement of Covid protocols. 

Dalei also inspected the readiness of hospitals at Rourkela and Sundargarh for the treatment of Covid patients. Health officials said most cases are of the Delta variant and unlike the deadly second wave, patient load on hospitals is minimal due to vaccination.

Dr. Mishra said around 965 hospital beds have been sanctioned in the district of which 500 are ready for use. So far, hospitalisation rate in the district remains low with hardly 75 Covid patients of the 4,138 active cases admitted to hospitals.  

