Odisha Cabinet panel reviews 29 big ticket projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet Committee on Investment Project Monitoring Group (CCI-PMG) on Tuesday reviewed the progress of 29 big-ticket projects envisaging an investment of around Rs 1,29,803 crore in the state. Chairing the meeting in virtual mode, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked the departments concerned for time-bound resolution of issues raised by the project authorities. While requesting the project proponents to complete them within the scheduled time, he advised the district administrations to extend necessary support.

The Central panel reviewed 14 railway projects, four oil and gas pipeline projects, five coal mines projects and six roads and highway projects. Other projects reviewed included 5th stream expansion of NALCO refinery, BharatNet project, Kotameeta limestone block, and Dalmia DSP project. The major coal mine projects reviewed included Bhubaneswari open cast project, Gopalji-Kaniha open cast project, Belpahar open cast project, Utkal D coal mine, and Utkal E coal mine.

The Chief Secretary asked the Industries department to address all major issues raised by the project developers. He advised the proponents to update the project status in the CCI PMG website regularly so that the emerging issues could be attended to.

Major issues resolved at the meeting include payment of land compensation to project-affected people in three villages of Angul due to lack of clarity on ownership. The issue was pending for 15 months. Similarly, the right of use/right of way issue affecting work along five km of road in Cuttack district and three km of project alignment in Puri district for 5 to 11 months was also resolved.

Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amrit Lal Meena appreciated the quick resolution of the issues flagged by the implementing agencies by the state administration.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries Hemant Sharma, Commissioner Railway Coordination Manoj Mishra, senior officers from departments concerned, project proponents, collectors and district officials participated in the discussion.