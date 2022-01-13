STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autopsy room in dark as Jeypore DHH yet to slot permanent place  

Published: 13th January 2022 06:31 AM

District Head Quarters Hospital, Jeypore

District Head Quarters Hospital, Jeypore (File photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Lack of facilities for post-mortem at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) Jeypore has been posing myriad difficulties for the medical staff as much as families of the deceased.

As per reports, a temporary room in the old hospital building has been earmarked for the purpose of carrying out autopsy with very little space and poor lighting. Besides, the hospital does not have a morgue for preserving the bodies.

Locals have been demanding the district administration for a mortuary for a long time but nothing has been done in this regard.  

In 2019, the DHH was started in the mother and child care hospital building at Phulbad to cater to around 10 lakh people in Jeypore, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur sub-divisions. Every month, over 30 unnatural death cases are referred to the hospital but the medical staff is forced to carry out post-mortem with limited resources.

There have been instances of clashes between families and hospital staff as regards carrying out postmortem within a limited time forcing the doctors and medical staff to conduct the procedure amid difficulties and under pressure. 

Sources said, the Health department has earmarked a special room for postmortem with mortuary in the proposed new DHH building which is yet to be constructed on the hospital campus. Jeypore DHH superintendent RN Mishra admitted that autopsy is being carried out in a temporary room in the hospital. “However, we are following the due procedure during postmortem with available facilities. The new building will hopefully have all necessary arrangements,” he said.

