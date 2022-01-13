STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha SEC orders collectors to remove government hoardings from public spaces

Spanned over five-phases, Odisha rural polls are set to be held to 853 Zilla Parishads (ZPs), 6,794 panchayats and 91,913 wards from February 16 to 24.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Vote; elections

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the model code of conduct has come into force after the announcement of panchayat polls, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday directed the district collectors to remove hoardings and stickers displayed at public places/government offices highlighting achievements of the government.

The Commission said that these violate the code of conduct which is in force across the state, including urban areas. The code of conduct will remain in force till February 28.

The SEC said that stickers of different government schemes on vehicles highlighting their success should also be removed immediately. Meanwhile, the SEC will hold a meeting with all Collectors and SPs on Thursday through video conferencing for smooth conduct of the election.

Spanned over five-phases, rural polls will be held to 853 Zilla Parishads (ZPs), 6,794 panchayats and 91,913 wards from February 16 to 24. Voting will be held on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 from 7 am to 1 pm.

In the first phase on February 16, elections will be held in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s constituency Hinjili. Besides, Seragada, Patnagarh, Mahanga, Junagarh, Aul and Brahmagiri will go to polls in the first phase. As many as 202 ZPs along with 1,669 gram panchayats and 22,379 wards will go to polls in the first phase. About 67.51 lakh voters will cast their votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Model Code of Conduct Odisha State Election Commission Odisha panchayat elections
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp