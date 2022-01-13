Odisha SEC orders collectors to remove government hoardings from public spaces

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the model code of conduct has come into force after the announcement of panchayat polls, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday directed the district collectors to remove hoardings and stickers displayed at public places/government offices highlighting achievements of the government.

The Commission said that these violate the code of conduct which is in force across the state, including urban areas. The code of conduct will remain in force till February 28.

The SEC said that stickers of different government schemes on vehicles highlighting their success should also be removed immediately. Meanwhile, the SEC will hold a meeting with all Collectors and SPs on Thursday through video conferencing for smooth conduct of the election.

Spanned over five-phases, rural polls will be held to 853 Zilla Parishads (ZPs), 6,794 panchayats and 91,913 wards from February 16 to 24. Voting will be held on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 from 7 am to 1 pm.

In the first phase on February 16, elections will be held in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s constituency Hinjili. Besides, Seragada, Patnagarh, Mahanga, Junagarh, Aul and Brahmagiri will go to polls in the first phase. As many as 202 ZPs along with 1,669 gram panchayats and 22,379 wards will go to polls in the first phase. About 67.51 lakh voters will cast their votes.