Portion of under-construction Biju Setu over Ashrukhola river caves in, none hurt

KENDRAPARA: A portion of an under-construction bridge over Ashrukhola river collapsed at Mantei village here on Tuesday night. No casualty was reported in the incident. Sources said a few slabs of the bridge, being built under the state government’s flagship scheme Biju Setu Yojana, caved in.

Following the incident, questions were raised over the quality of work being carried out by the contractor and proper monitoring by officials of the Rural Development (RD) department.

Villagers claimed that poor quality of construction work led to the bridge collapse. They demanded stringent action against the contractor and RD officials. Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak had laid the foundation stone of the Biju Setu in December, 2016. Construction work of the bridge started in 2017. “The authorities had announced to complete the bridge within two years.

However, the project is yet to be completed as the construction work is moving at a snail’s pace. Due to the delay, villagers of Antei, Batira, Mangarajpur, Tikhiri and Ameipala panchayats are suffering immensely due to lack of a proper communication link,” alleged Pramod Malla of Antei.

Hrusikesh Jena of Batira village said the bridge project has already missed its 2019 deadline. Now, construction work will be further delayed after the bridge collapse. Contacted, assistant engineer of RD department Tushar Nayak said, “On being informed about the incident, I along with other officials rushed to the spot. The reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained. There was no design or structural flaw and all parameters were met. The design was also approved by the department. An investigation has been launched into the incident.”

