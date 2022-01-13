STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tweak teacher recruit norms for schools: Odisha Higher Education Department

The Higher Education department had earlier taken over 15 teacher training colleges from the School and Mass Education department and revised the eligibility criteria for the B.Ed. course admission.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has asked the School and Mass Education department to amend its teacher recruitment rules for the appointment of trained graduate teachers (TGTs) in government secondary and elementary schools.

After taking over 15 teacher training colleges from the School and Mass Education department, the higher education department has revised the eligibility criteria for admission of students to the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course as per the guidelines of the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) in the current academic session of 2021-22.

The previous eligibility criteria mandated the condition of having passed graduation (50 per cent) with at least two subjects of a minimum of 200 marks each but this rule has been done away with by the higher education department in tune with the NCTE guidelines.

Principal Secretary in the Higher Education department Saswat Mishra in a letter to his School and Mass Education counterpart on Tuesday said since students enrolled for the current academic session will pass out as trained graduates in 2023 and are most likely to apply for posts of TGTs in schools run by the State government.

“Unless the existing eligibility condition of having graduated with at least two subjects is amended, many of the candidates who did not have two subjects in graduation will not be eligible to apply for the TGT posts”, he said.

