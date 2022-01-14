STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

43 students of Balasore's Fakir Mohan medical college infected

Two doctors also test positive; administration declares the hostel as containment zone for seven days

Published: 14th January 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore

Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BARIPADA/BERHAMPUR:  In yet another cluster outbreak of Covid-19 cases, 30 MBBS students of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) in Balasore tested positive on Thursday. With the new cases, the total number of infected students in FM MCH reached 43. On Tuesday, 13 students had tested positive for Covid. 

Sources said 13 students residing in the college hostel developed symptoms such as fever, cough and cold five days back following which their RT-PCR test was conducted on Monday.  After their report came positive, health officials carried out contact tracing and RT-PCR test of 220 students and 10 doctors. On Thursday, reports of 30 students and two doctors came positive.

Principal Prof Ram Chandra Giri said all the infected students and doctors have been isolated in separate rooms and their treatment is underway. It is suspected that the students and doctors might have contracted the infection after coming in contact with a Covid patient. Further contact tracing is underway and efforts are on to contain the virus spread.

The district administration has declared the hostel of the MCH as a containment zone for seven days. 
Meanwhile, four staff of the regional diagnostic centre in Pandit Raghunath Murmu MCH at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district have tested positive for Covid-19. They tested positive three days back and are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 423 fresh Covid cases were reported from Mayurbhanj district. Balasore reported 278 new infections during the period.  Similarly, Ganjam reported 154 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the district during the third Covid wave so far. 

In view of the case surge, the administration has imposed restrictions at beaches and near water bodies in the district to prevent large gatherings during the ongoing three-day Pongal celebration. In order to avoid large gatherings, all beaches and major water bodies across the district shall remain closed for the public from January 13 to 17, said Collector Vijay Kulange.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fakir Mohan Medical College Covid cluster Fakir Mohan Medical College Covid cases Odisha Covid cases Odisha doctors Covid positive
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp