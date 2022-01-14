Drug peddler held with brown sugar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The STF of Crime Branch and Khurda police arrested a drug peddler and seized 310 gms of brown sugar from him. They conducted a raid near Haldia College under Khurda town police limits and nabbed the accused Rajkishore Sundray of Tangisahi with the contraband.

STF has launched a special drive against drug peddlers/dealers in Odisha since 2020. The agency’s officers have seized more than 44 kg of brown sugar and over 87 quintal ganja, arrested 121 drug dealers/peddlers during the period.