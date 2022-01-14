Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) busted a Maoist camp after an exchange of fire with the ultras near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Komna here on Wednesday.

Informing this on Thursday, Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar and CRPF Commandant Rajesh Vatsa said basing on reliable information about a large gathering of Maoists in the dense forest near the border, a joint combing operation was launched by SOG, DVF and CRPF on January 7. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the Maoists near Sunabeda reserve forest on January 9.

The next day, another team was sent for reinforcement to the area. However, on Wednesday, armed rebels once again opened fire at the security forces. The team retaliated but the ultras managed to flee.

The forces raided their camp and recovered solar panels, batteries, knives, scissors ropes, Maoist literature besides daily use items. However, no arms and ammunition were found. A combing operation was underway in the area till reports last came in.