Panchayats under red shadow scared of polls

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tumudibandh block’s Bhandarangi gram panchayat may give the rural polls a miss. Who would, anyway, be interested in contesting if winning elections means living in the fear of Maoists?

Last year, the son of the sarpanch was killed by Left Wing Extremists and ever since the region’s elected representatives have quit their public life. With the polls announced, leaders of political parties are beginning to show up but the shadow of fear looms.

Draupadi Patra, Bhandarangi sarpanch along with her husband has gone underground along with her daughter for a year. On January 29, 2021, members of Basadhara-Ghumusur-Nagavali group allegedly killed Bhabani Shankar Patra, Draupadi’s son in Gochaguda village road along with another youth Hemant Patra in full public glare.

Before leaving Gochaguda, the ultras left handwritten posters which warned Lankagada, Mundigada, Jhiripani and Bhandarangi sarpanchs besides leaders of Ganda Samaj to refrain from anti-Maoist campaigns. The next day, they reportedly abducted Debendra Majhi of Sikri and Gobinda Majhi of Gumu village in the panchayat. The duo was released after two days but with a warning not to indulge in any anti-Maoist activities. Some days later, four sarpanchs made it clear that they are not acting against the Naxals.

There was palpable fear in the panchayats but no action was taken for the protection of the sarpanchs, locals allege. Draupadi with her husband and daughter left for an unknown place in February. They haven't shown up since.

Villagers feel a sense of betrayal by the political parties as well as the administration which they say did not come to their help in the peak of LWE action. “Let alone elected leaders, not even administrative officers or police were here for our safety. Now no one is showing interest to contest for the post of ward member, samiti member or sarpanch for Bhandarangi panchayat,” villagers say.

Tehsildar Anuradha Mallik says all the development works of Bhandarangi panchayat have been undertaken under the supervision of the panchayat executive officer. Mallik was entrusted with the additional charge of BDO along with her own post.