BJP to announce candidates soon, readies control room for polls

Inaugurating the BJP control room for the panchayat election, the party state chief Sameer Mohanty said that it will work as a bridge between the leaders at the grassroots and those at the state level

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP will announce its candidates for the panchayat elections in a day or two.
Announcing this on Friday, state unit president of the BJP Sameer Mohanty said that candidates have already been identified at the district level and their names will be announced soon, he added.

Inaugurating the control room of the party for the panchayat election, Mohanty said that it will work as a bridge between the leaders at the grassroots and those at the state level.

Alleging that the voters list is yet to be provided to the party even though the nomination process will start on January 17, Mohanty said that party leaders at the block level have also brought to the fore many other discrepancies.

The state BJP president said that problems faced by the BJP aspirants for panchayat polls will be taken up for resolution through the control room.

