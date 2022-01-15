STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civil Court complex in Cuttack sealed

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Friday declared the Civil Court complex as micro-containment after detection of several fresh Covid-19 cases.

Covid containment Zone

Covid containment Zone (Representational Image | shriram BN)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Friday declared the Civil Court complex as micro-containment after detection of several fresh Covid-19 cases. As reported by Registrar, Civil Court, 39 cases have been detected from the Civil Court complex which requires active contact tracing, the civic body order read.

Besides sealing the Civil Court complex that houses the courts of Cuttack Civil Judge, District and Sessions Judge, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) and the Bar Association office to restrict public from entering the premises, the civic body has also deputed four officials as nodal officers and released their mobile phone numbers to provide basic facilities to people in the containment zone.

The District Judge, Cuttack, Bidyut Kumar Mishra also passed an order stating that the courts and offices in the District Court complex and SDJM Court complex shall remain shut from January 14 to 19. 
After the complexes open on January 22, only urgent matters will be taken up for hearing in a virtual mode. The Orissa High Court had shut down its courts and offices from Thursday till January 17. 

“The High Court offices will resume functioning on January 18. During the period from January 18 to February 4 the HC will function with two division benches and seven single benches to take up only the exceptionally urgent cases”, the  Registrar (Judicial) S K Mishra had notified on Thursday.

