Millets in Sundargarh see low production, procurement target despite increased funding

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With low average production and procurement target from individual farmers, the much-hyped Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) with significant financial support from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) is proving to be much ado about nothing in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

Sources said, millet procurement has started with the district administration announcing to procure a total of 13,612 quintals through 143 mandis against minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,377 per quintal for FAQ (fair average quality) grade. In the 2021-22 financial year, the administration claimed that more than 16,000 farmers cultivated millets across over 5,230 hectares (ha) in 11 blocks with a production target of about 24,600 quintal - touted to be the highest for any district in the state.

However, those in the know of facts said considering this, average production per acre comes to about 1.88 quintal which is far too less. Under systematic millet intensification method with ideal farming sans chemical fertilisers, per acre should fetch 8-10 quintal, while under line transplanting method, the yield should be 5-6 quintal. In subsequent years the yield may grow, but not to the level of three to five folds, they said.

The OMM, under the state plan, is under implementation in Rajgangpur, Kutra, Nuagaon and Kuanrmunda since 2018 with budget of Rs 11.36 crore for a period of five years. With funding support from the DMF since 2020, the district administration introduced the mission in Hemgir, Lefripada, Balishankara and Tangarpali.

In 2021, OMM was extended to Gurundia, Lahunipada and Lathikata blocks with budget provision of a whopping Rs 27.47 crore for five years. It was argued that the extra monetary support has been given to the seven DMF-sponsored blocks for innovation and research in millets farming and extending technical and marketing support to farmers to enhance yields and earning. Besides, 81 kiosks are being set up to sell millets-based snacks involving women-led self-help groups.

Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, who is a DMF Member, said Kuanrmunda and Nugaon blocks of his assembly constituency are under OMM implementation from state plan and doing comparatively better than the seven DMF-sponsored blocks.

Questioning the yields and financial benefits to farmers despite spending whopping sums, Oram said the results suggest that there has been no groundwork but superficial publicity by private agencies of DMF and with the target set for procurement, each farmer would be able to sell hardly 85 kg.