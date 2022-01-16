Athlete on mission to cover 200 km in 24 hrs on wheelchair

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Para-athlete Kamalakanta Nayak is attempting to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by covering 200 km in 24 hours on his manual wheelchair.

A resident of Puri district, Kamalakanta started his journey from the Master Canteen Square to Rajmahal Square Cycle Track point here on Saturday.

“I have been practicing for the last six years to achieve the feat and I am confident of covering the distance in a record time. I need the blessings of the people of the State,” said 28-year-old athlete before beginning his solo run.

Founder of Odisha Wheelchair Association Durga Prasad Patnaik is assisting Kamalakanta in his dream run. “I am confident of his success. We have been planning to hold the event for the last 15-20 days and it finally happened today. Sports was never a career option for us, but we started playing so that we become independent. Otherwise, we belong to that extremely disabled category who need someone’s help all the time,” he said.

Actor-turned-social activist Sabyasachi Mishra who attended the programme said that Kamalakanta’s efforts will be a huge confidence booster for many people like him. His attempt is proof that no obstacle can stop you if you are determined and passionate about achieving something, he said.

Prior to this, he had participated in ‘The Ability Marathon’ held at Kalinga stadium. He is also the only Indian to have completed a wheelchair ultra-marathon of 139.57 km in just 15 hours.

Besides, he has participated in the 2-km half-marathon for 16 times and 42-km full marathon for 13 times.

A former captain of the Odisha Wheelchair Basketball team, he also has a record setting journey of over 4,200 km on a wheelchair in the year 2020.

The department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd and city-based NGO, Betterlife Foundation, are helping Kamalakanta in his attempt.