Man trampled to death by jumbo

After getting information, forest personnel and police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 58-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Bazarsole village within Jaleswar range here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Fagu Hansdah. Sources said, the incident took place in the wee hours when Fagu had gone to attend nature’s call but couldn’t spot the elephant due to heavy fog. 

Balasore DFO Bimal Prasanna Acharya informed that three elephants including a calf sneaked into Jaleswar forest range from neighbouring Mayurbhanj district three days back and are currently roaming near Kumuchia village  under Chamar panchayat. 

The Forest department is monitoring the herd’s movement and has provided compensation to the kin of the deceased as per government rules. 

