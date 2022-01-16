STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt advises no test for asymptomatic people

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said people having no symptoms do not require tests unless they are suffering from comorbid conditions.

Published: 16th January 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the new Covid-19 cases continued to be over 10,000 for the third consecutive day, the State government on Saturday advised asymptomatic people not to go for Covid tests and use unnecessary drugs. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said people having no symptoms do not require tests unless they are suffering from comorbid conditions.

“We have informed district administrations regarding the ICMR’s fresh guidelines on testing. Those without symptoms do not need to take a test. Tests are also not required for asymptomatic contacts of Covid patients. As people without symptoms are never prescribed any medication, they should not take unnecessary drugs and antibiotics,” he added.

The State reported 10,856 fresh cases from across districts and two deaths pushing the virus tally to 11.22 lakh and death toll to 8,478. As many as 32 more Omicron cases were also detected mostly from clusters taking it to 201. 

The super mutant variant was found among 42 samples sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here. While 15 cases were from the 18 samples collected from a cluster at VIMSAR, Burla, six were from nine samples from a cluster at National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar. 

“The sequencing data revealed that most of the cluster containment in the State is now driven by the Omicron variant. As the virus is spreading rapidly, people have to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour to be safe,” said a scientist at the ILS lab.

Of the new Covid cases, 1,021 are of the 0-18 years age group and 6,293 were in quarantine. The rest were local contact cases. Six districts led by Khurda accounted for 65 per cent of the caseload. 

The maximum 3,087 cases were found in Khurda, followed by 1,943 in Sundargarh, 909 in Cuttack, 500 in Sambalpur, 376 in Mayurbhanj and 326 in Balasore. Twenty-one districts registered more than 100 cases each.

With 74,936 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 14.5 per cent (pc). The TPR soared to 30 pc in Sundargarh, 27.8 pc in Khurda, 18.2 pc in Sambalpur, 17.6 pc in Mayurbhanj and 13.8 in Cuttack. The active cases stood at 58,589 after recovery of 3,220 patients. Only two pc of the active cases have been hospitalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp