Outfits making beeline to Dhinkia stopped, under watch

PARADIP: A day after the clash between villagers and police over bête vine demolition, political parties and voluntary outfits made a beeline to Dhinkia which has remained under the watch of a posse of security personnel.

An air of fear engulfed the village with many residents going into hiding apprehending police action. While many panic-stricken villagers hid in paddy fields and jungles besides staying indoors fearing arrest, some others have not come back home since the incident. Friday’s clash left nearly 50 villagers including women and children besides 15 cops with injuries.

“I have no news of my husband, son and brother-in-law as they have not returned home since yesterday. I have sought refuge at a paddy field and surviving on water from a pond nearby because I fear police action. I tried to go home but saw a large contingent of policemen,” said Shanti Das, a Dhinkia resident.

Some villagers said an additional superintendent of police-ranked officer gave a proposal to villagers to hold a discussion for restoration of normalcy in Dhinkia. “After getting assurance, villagers united at Phulkhai temple for the discussion but police later dispersed them,” they added.

As tension ran high, several outfits including members of political parties tried to visit the panchayat on the day. A 10-member team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which tried to enter Dhinkia, met with resistance from villagers of Govindpur. Their efforts to take an alternative route via Trilochanpur too was thwarted as villagers blocked entry points, forcing them to return.

“Unnecessary harassment of villagers and arrests made on false charges are just a ploy of the police to dilute the anti-displacement movement,” said Prafulla Samantara, leader of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM). He too was forced to go back by the villagers.

A BJP team led by MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and State vice-president of BJP OBC Morcha Nrusingh Sahoo also visited Dhinkia and interacted with the villagers besides slamming the State government for not taking any step to address the grievances of affected villagers who have been at the receiving end of atrocities for years now.

Contacted, Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das said that the injured have been shifted to hospitals for treatment and the situation is under control. “Betel vine demolition in Mahala and Patana, halted in apprehension of further violence, will resume from Monday,” he added Das. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged by local scribes in Abhaychandpur police station for alleged assault by Trilochanpur villagers.