Two held for impersonating police officers

Two persons were arrested on Friday for impersonating staffs of the special squad police and cheating a person of Rs 2,000.

Published: 16th January 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two persons were arrested on Friday for impersonating staffs of the special squad police and cheating a person of Rs 2,000.

The accused were identified as Suman Sekhar Panigrahi of Sindurbahal within Balangir Sadar police limits and Rajesh Meher of Canalpara within Bargarh Town police limits. 

Police said, the culprits allegedly defrauded one grocery shop owner Tuna Mirdha of Rengali village under Karlatikra gram panchayat within Attabira police limits of Rs 2,000. A bike, two jackets, four mobiles phones and the extorted money were seized from their possession. 

According to the complaint filed by Mirdha, the incident took place on January 13 evening when the two accused came to his shop and identified themselves as policemen, besides extorting fine to the tune for Rs 2,000 for keeping the shop open till late.  Directed by the Bargarh SP Rahul Jain, a team was formed to investigate into the matter and the duo was held. Upon interrogation, they confessed to another similar crime where they had robbed two others of their mobiles phones and extorted cash of Rs 8,000 from Attabira railway station on January 6. 

The accused were booked under sections 419, 420, 386 and 34 of the IPC and produced in court on Saturday.

