Youth held for raping minor 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Town police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping a differently-abled minor girl of Kalikapur locality here. The accused was identified as Madhu Singh.

The incident took place on Friday night when the victim had gone to take part in Makar Sankranti festivities at a field near her house and the accused took her to a secluded place near Jarali river and raped her. The family launched a frantic search for the victim when she didn’t return home and traced her inside a jungle.

After she narrated her ordeal, a complaint was filed by the parents and a case registered under section 376 (3) of the IPC and section 6 the POCSO Act. The accused was produced in court on the day and sent to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

