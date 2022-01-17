STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh Covid cases cross 11,000 in Odisha, TPR rises to 14.5 per cent

Three more patients also succumbed to the disease during the period.

Published: 17th January 2022

A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha logged 11,177 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Three more patients also succumbed to the disease during the period.

Odisha reported over 10,000 new cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday and the State has recorded 78,780 cases in the first fortnight of the month.  Of the fresh cases, 1,016 were in the age group of 0-18 years. Eight districts accounted for 71 per cent of the caseload with hotspot Khurda registering the maximum 3424 cases, followed by 2136 in Sundargarh, 829 in Cuttack, 379 in Sambalpur, 342 in Balasore, 312 in Balangir, 276 in Mayurbhanj and 238 in Sonepur.

With the infections spreading rapidly to rural pockets of the State, western, coastal and north-central regions of Odisha have been contributing majorly to the tally. The new cases rose sharply from 32 on January 10 to 238 on January 15 in Sonepur.

The overall test positivity rate rose to 14.5 per cent as 77,120 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly TPR is above 10 per cent in nine districts in the State. It was the highest 29.9 per cent in Sundargarh, 25.5 per cent in Khurda, 20.7 per cent in Balasore, 18 per cent in Sambalpur, 14 per cent in Jharsuguda, 13.1 per cent in Cuttack and 12.5 per cent in Mayurbhanj during the January 8 to 14 period.     

The Covid-19 toll mounted to 8,481 on Sunday with three more patients succumbing to the infection. The three deaths were reported from Ganjam, Nayagarh and Sundargarh districts. The active cases stood at 65,311 after the recovery of 4452 patients.

