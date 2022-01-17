One of the few graduates of Swabhiman Anchal, Draupadi awaits a job

Deba Prasad Dash By

MALKANGIRI: The tale of Swambhiman Anchal’s Draupadi Khilla is one of grit and determination. Braving Naxal terror and communication hardships, the 23-year-old orphan of Maoist hotbed Ghanabeda village under Panasput panchayat is one of the handful in the erstwhile cut-off region who has completed bachelor’s degree but yet to land a job. Undaunted, she now runs a small shop to sustain her bedridden uncle and siblings.

Hailing from a Scheduled Tribe community, Draupadi lost her parents at a tender age. Uncle Narasingha Khemudu took care of Draupadi, her three sisters and a brother. Since the region was infested with Maoists and there was no communication link, completing High School Certificate (HSC) examination was an uphill task for the children of Swambhiman Anchal.

But Draupadi with her strong determination not only cleared the matriculation exams but also went on to pursue graduation at Darwin’s Degree College at Kudmulgumma in Khairput. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Arts with Education Honours in 2019.

“My journey from Class I to graduation was challenging. I continued my studies despite acute financial crisis after the death of my parents. There was also the fear of Maoists,” informed Draupadi who had hoped to get a government job after becoming a graduate. But that was not meant to be.

Like Draupadi, many other youths of the region have overcome odds to educate themselves driven by their aspiration for a better life but absence of employment opportunities is a hurdle with very little economic activities taking place in Swabhiman Anchal. Apart from Draupadi, three other girls of Swabhiman Anchal have completed their graduation but are yet to get a job.

“Such is my family’s condition now is that I badly need a job. My uncle looked after me and my siblings and spent his entire savings on us. Now, it is my turn to take care of him as he is ailing. Earnings from the small shop are not enough to make ends meet,” she rued. Though Draupadi wants to pursue either a master’s degree course or B.Ed, looking after her ailing uncle is her top priority.

Draupadi said the State government should come out with a special package to provide employment to girls of Swabhiman Anchal who have managed to graduate in face of Maoist threat.

Bhima Khemudu of Ghanabeda village said the government should seriously think about unemployed graduates of Swabhiman Anchal. The government should do the needful to give a message to the society and Maoists that it is with youths of the region.