Over 24,000 children orphaned in Odisha amid pandemic

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 24,405 children aged below 18 years have lost either their mother or father or both parents due to Covid-19 and other reasons in Odisha during the pandemic so far. The number is highest in the country.

As per an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a total of 1,47,492 children have been orphaned in the country between April 1, 2020 and January 11 this year.

After Odisha, Maharashtra ranked second with 19,623 children losing either parents, followed by Gujarat (14,770), Tamil Nadu (11,014), Uttar Pradesh (9,247), Andhra Pradesh (8,760), Madhya Pradesh (7,340), West Bengal (6,835), Delhi (6,629), Rajasthan (6,827), Karnataka (4,734) and Kerala (3,773).

Submitting the details in a suo motu matter on children in need of care and protection due to loss of parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, the NCPCR said the figures are based on data uploaded by states and UTs on its Baal Swaraj Portal.

The maximum number of children are between the age group of eight and 13 years, followed by children in the age group of 14 to 15 years, 16 to 18 years and four to seven years. While a total 1,503 children have been orphaned, 22,899 have lost their single parent and three have been abandoned by their parents.

“The data of children uploaded on the ‘Baal Swaraj Portal’ comprises both categories of children, where the child has lost both or either of the parent to Covid-19 disease or otherwise from April 2020 onwards. The Commission is taking steps to ensure that children should not be or are less adversely affected in the pandemic,” the affidavit filed through advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi stated.

While NCPCR officials insisted that figures should not be viewed as all deaths were due to Covid-19, the statistics have, however, brought the Covid death controversy back to the fore in the State.

The Odisha government had announced only 8,469 deaths due to Covid-19 during the April 1, 2020 to January 11, 2022 period. Although the State had reported over 20,000 more deaths in 2021 as compared to 2020, the government denied attributing the excess deaths to Covid. Despite the Supreme Court directive to provide ex-gratia of `50,000 to the kin of those who succumbed to Covid, the Health and Family Welfare department is yet to figure out the exact number of Covid victims.