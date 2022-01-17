STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayat election preparations advancing, DGP reviews security situation

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal held a meeting with district officials at the SP office to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming polls. 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal visited Nuapada district on Sunday to review the Maoist situation and take stock of preparedness for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body (ULB) polls.

DGP Bansal briefing mediapersons
in Nuapada on Sunday | Express

Accompanied by IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, DIG Anirudh K Singh, Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar and Director-Intelligence Lalit Das, Bansal held a meeting with district officials at the SP office to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming polls. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Bansal praised the SOG team for their successful combing operations against left-wing extremism. “Our forces have done a commendable job in giving a fitting reply to the red rebels in the border areas during exchange of fires on many occasions. Security measures have now been beefed up keeping in view the forthcoming Panchayat polls,” said Bansal, adding that all necessary steps will be taken to keep the law and order situation in check. 

Later, Bansal also visited Bhawanipatna and reviewed election preparedness besides the crime situation in Kalahandi district. “Since there is Maoist presence in some pockets, we have chalked out a strategy to combat the menace and ensure smooth conduct of the ensuing elections,” added Bansal. 
 

