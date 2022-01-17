STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribals threaten poll boycott over delay in issue of caste certificate

Non-issuance of the certificate is preventing tribal communities from applying for various jobs and admissions.

Published: 17th January 2022

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Aggrieved over the non-issuance of caste certificates, tribal communities in Odisso panchayat under Jagatsinghpur block have vowed to boycott the upcoming panchayat polls if their demands are not addressed soon. Non-issuance of the certificate is preventing them from applying for various jobs and admissions.

Sources said, around 250 tribals from the Matya caste reside in the panchayat. Almost all had applied for caste certificates over the years but none has received it so far reportedly due to official negligence, confusion and lack of clarity on the Matya caste. 

While land documents have been given to the tribals, their names included in the voter list and they avail benefits like ration cards, they are having difficulty in applying for jobs and admissions to various institutions without income, residential, caste and other certificates. 

Villagers Subash Padhan, Dharmananda Padhan, Sasmita Padhan,  Kalandi Padhan and a few others who belong to the scheduled tribe community having sub-caste Matya had applied for caste certificate in 1992 to avail government benefits and jobs. Jagatsinghpur tehsildar had issued caste certificates in favour of them during the period. But after that, none of them has been able to get the caste certificates. 

For instance, in 2006, Jagatsinghpur tehsildar had issued a land passbook in favour of one Sankar Padhan, father of Kalandi Padhan from the Matya community. In 2021, Kalandi’s son Alekh applied for a caste certificate in the tehsildar’s office for his BTech degree admission. 

Due to delay, Alekh also submitted a petition before the OJEE authorities. While he was allowed to take part in counselling, his admission has been held up as the tehsildar is yet to issue the caste certificate. 
Locals alleged that this is the plight of many people from the community and called it a violation of their Constitutional rights. 

On the day, the protestors submitted a memorandum in this regard to the State Election Commission, Private Secretary to the  Chief Minister VK Pandian and Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department. They also appealed to the Collector and tehsildar of Jagatsinghpur to consider their cases failing which they will refrain from voting in the upcoming rural elections. Jagatsinghpur tehsildar Anjali Tarai was unavailable for comment. 
 

