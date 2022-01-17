STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Women’s quota for Jajpur, VyasaNagar upsets candidates

The said posts, which were unreserved earlier, will be directly elected by the people following amendment to the Odisha Municipal Rules, 1994.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Reservation of chairperson posts for women in two municipal bodies of Jajpur has come as a blow to aspiring candidates who had started prepping up for the upcoming election to the urban local bodies (ULBs). The decision about the reservation was announced in the draft list released by the State government last week. 

For Jajpur municipality, the post of a chairperson has been reserved for a woman in the general category while that for Vyasanagar civic body open only for an SC woman. The said posts, which were unreserved earlier, will be directly elected by the people following amendment to the Odisha Municipal Rules, 1994.

The declaration, however, has not gone done well with the male candidates who had their eyes set on the post under Jajpur municipality. It seems women candidates in the general category too have also not taken the decision on Vyasanagar reservation properly. 

“I was aspiring for the ruling party ticket to contest for the chairperson position in Vyasanagar but all my hopes have now been shattered after the announcement of reservation for the post,” said an aspirant on condition of anonymity. 

Sources said, Jajpur municipality has been a BJD citadel and home turf of the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, son of late Janata Dal leader Ashok Das, for the past three decades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur Muncipal Election Vyasnagar Muncipal Election Odisha Muncipal Rules Women Reservation Seat
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp