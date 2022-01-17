Zilla Parishad nomination filing today; BJD, BJP yet to finalise candidate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the filling of nomination papers will begin on Monday, the ruling BJD and Opposition BJP are yet to finalise their candidates for the zilla parishad (ZP) seats.

Situation is chaotic in the BJD which had delegated selection of ZP candidates to the party MLAs. As MLAs submitted the list of candidates for the ZP zones in their constituencies only on Friday, sources said distribution of tickets will only begin from Monday.

What further worsens the situation for the ruling party is the presence of a large number of aspirants. At least half a dozen interested candidates are trying for ticket from a ZP zone putting the MLAs and others in-charge of ticket distribution in great difficulty.

In most of the districts, differences have cropped between the local MLAs and the district presidents over tickets. Under this situation, the BJD is likely to announce candidates even during the filing of nomination papers. Two to three aspirants will file nomination papers seeking tickets from the BJD and tickets will be finalised before the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Sources in the BJD, however, maintained that 80 per cent of the tickets have been finalised and distributed. The rest will be finalised in a day or two.

In BJP, ticket distribution has been decentralised. State BJP Mahila Morcha Pravati Parida told mediapersons that 75 per cent of the tickets have been distributed and the rest will be done soon.

In Congress, tickets are being distributed by district presidents in consultation with the chief of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. “Congress does not have any problem in this regard and this time the party will field candidates in a majority of seats,” chief spokesperson Ganeswar Behera said.