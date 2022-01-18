STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashutosh wins snooker title

Lipsa Mishra, wife of bureaucrat late Priyabrat Patnaik, had inaugurated the tournament on January 14 and dedicated the memorial in his honour to mark his 69th birth anniversary on January 17.

Snooker

By Ashish Senapati
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s top Cue Sports player Ashutosh Padhy won the Priyabrat Patnaik Memorial Classic Snooker open tournament, defeating Rakesh Roshan Pradhan by 3-0 sets in the final at Bhubaneswar Club here on Sunday.

Ashutosh received a cash award of Rs 10,000 along with the champion’s trophy. Pradhan claimed the runner-up trophy along with a cash award of Rs 7,000. Ashutosh also won the highest break trophy (with 65 points) and a cash award of Rs 3,000.

Lipsa Mishra, wife of bureaucrat late Priyabrat Patnaik, had inaugurated the tournament on January 14 and dedicated the memorial in his honour to mark his 69th birth anniversary on January 17. She thanked the club authorities for their unstinted support in the endeavour and CEO of Surge Sports Amrita Mohapatra for organising the tournament. 

Among others, Bhubaneswar Club president Asit Tripathy, secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, and secretary of Billiard Snooker Association of Odisha (BSAO) Srimoy Kar were present.

