Holy Trinity dazzles in Rajrajeswar Besha  

Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were adorned in Rajrajeswar Besha on Pousa Purnima on Monday. 
 

Published: 18th January 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath

By Express News Service

Early in the morning, servitors performed Mangala Alati, Mailam, Tadap Lagi and Abakash rituals of the deities and offered Gopal Bhog.  Subsequently, servitors dressed the deities in gold ornaments besides their insignias and weapons. 

The ornaments were brought from the temple treasury amid tight security while three sets of Simhari servitors dressed the deities. In view of the ongoing pandemic, the temple remained closed to public. Rajrajeswar or Suna Besha is observed on four occasions inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple besides once on the chariots, which is done outside the temple during the annual Rath Yatra. 

Meanwhile, Puri Govardhan Peetha Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Monday conducted the Tirth Mahodadhi Aaarti amid strict adherence to Covid protocols to appease sea god Barunadeb. 

Also present were BJP leader Uma Bharati, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and a few mutt mahants. Due to Covid restrictions, only 100 people were allowed. 

On the day, Pushyabhishek ritual of the Gajapati was also performed. The Gajapati was presented with the royal ring and head gear on his ancestral throne. This marked the delegation of some of his powers to Aditya Narayan, a minor servitor, designating him as ‘Mudirasta’ to perform rituals including Chhera Pahanra in his absence during the next one year.

Lord Balabhadra Devi Subhadra Lord Jagannath
