STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man held for Rs 2.12 cr land fraud

Padarbinda Mahapatara was nabbed from the city railway station on Sunday when he was about to escape to neighbouring Jharkhand.

Published: 18th January 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man accused of committing a land fraud of Rs 2.12 crore has been arrested by the City Police. Padarbinda Mahapatara was nabbed from the city railway station on Sunday when he was about to escape to neighbouring Jharkhand.

Police said IDCO had allocated two plots in Mancheswar Industrial Estate Sector A in favour of Bapsa Enterprises, a food manufacturing unit, whose managing director was Padarbinda and directors were Bani Mahapatra and Soumitra Mahapatra. The accused had taken a loan from Bank of India in Saheed Nagar branch by mortgaging the plots.

However, when he failed to repay the loan, the bank published a newspaper advertisement in December 2019 to auction the mortgaged property. Choudary Pratap Kumar Das, who is the former principal of Prananath College in Khurda, expressed his willingness to purchase the property after seeing the advertisement.

He agreed to pay an one time settlement amount of Rs 1.65 crore to the bank on behalf of the three accused till March 20, 2020. The property’s price was fixed at Rs 2.90 crore in the agreement between the accused and the complainant.

However, despite Das settling the one time payment in the bank and paying Rs 47 lakh more to the accused as per their agreement, Padarbinda did not approach IDCO to transfer the property in the name of the complainant and issue a no objection certificate in his favour. 

A case was registered in this connection by Das in January last year following which, Padarbinda absconded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrested land fraud
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp