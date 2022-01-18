STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Satkosia’s lone tigress missing for two months, forest officials rule out death

They said that though there has been no sighting of the tigress since November last year, field staff of Satkosia wildlife division have managed to gather evidence of hunting by the big cat last week.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tigress Sundari

Image of a tigress used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Forest officials on Monday ruled out death of the lone tigress in Satkosia tiger reserve even as it has remained out of sight for nearly two months. 

They said that though there has been no sighting of the tigress since November last year, field staff of Satkosia wildlife division have managed to gather evidence of hunting by the big cat last week. 

“Although we are worried about not being able to collect any visual evidence or pug mark of the tigress within its home range for some time, the big cat is safe,” said Satkosia DFO Saroj Kumar Panda. 

He said that killing of an adult Sambar deer reported within the sanctuary area last week indicates that it has been hunted by the tigress as a leopard normally does not attack such large animals. Besides, the last footage of the tigress collected in November shows it in a healthy condition without any injury. Sighting of the tigress has been affected due to less number of camera traps, the DFO admitted.

“Some cameras of Satkosia wildlife division had been borrowed by other divisions for the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022. However, the cameras have now been reinstalled and we are expecting to get footage of the big cat soon,” he said. 

No sighting of the tigress since last week of November had been a concern for the forest officials as the big cat, aged about 15 years, is the last hope of the tiger reserve after failure of the inter-State tiger reintroduction project last year. 

The big cat translocation project planned to revive the tiger population of Satkosia was closed down in March 2021 after tigress Sundari had to be taken back to Kanha tiger reserve. There has been no major development regarding revival of the big cat population in the tiger reserve since then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tigress Satkosia tiger reserve big cat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp