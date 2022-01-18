Thieves strangle elderly man at home, one held

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The video of thieves strangulating an elderly man at his home in Jeypore town before decamping with his gold chain went viral on social media, sending shockwaves in the region.

The victim was identified as 85-year-old SS Rao of Kaput street within Jeypore Town police limits. The incident took place on Sunday evening when Rao was alone at home.

Sources said Rao lives with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. In the evening on Sunday, his son and daughter-in-law had gone to attend Pongal celebrations. Later, Rao’s grandsons went to the local market leaving him alone in the house.

In the meantime, two thieves entered the house and finding the elderly man alone, tried to strangulate him. As Rao gasped for breath and cried for help, the duo snatched his gold chain worth Rs 1.2 lakh and fled. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the house.

After some time, Rao’s grandsons returned home and were informed about the incident. They checked the CCTV footage and lodged an FIR with Jeypore Town police in this regard.

Basing on the complaint, police reached Rao’s house for investigation and examined the camera footage. “During investigation, we found involvement of three miscreants in the incident. While two went inside the house, one was waiting outside. We have already arrested one of the accused and recovered the stolen gold chain from his possession,” informed Jeypore Town IIC SK Mandal.

The accused was identified as Kirtan Suru (19) of Bhadra street in Jeypore. Suru was produced in court. Efforts are on to nab the other two accused, the IIC added.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked panic among elderly persons in the area. GK Hota, a 75-year-old resident of Jeypore, said, “We have to remain careful and alert while staying at home alone as criminals are on the prowl. Police should spread awareness among the elderly citizens to prevent such crimes from taking place again.”