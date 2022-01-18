STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two men sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping tribal woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Two persons were sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for raping a 55-year-old tribal woman.

Published: 18th January 2022 12:28 PM

For representational purposes

By PTI

BARIPDA: Two persons were sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for raping a 55-year-old tribal woman.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Rairangpur Deepak Kumar on Monday also ordered both the men to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

The amount will be paid to the survivor as compensation.

The two men, aged 25 and 35, took the tribal woman to an under-construction house and raped her.

The incident happened in December 2017 in the Badampahar police station area.

The accused persons were arrested after the husband of the survivor had lodged a police complaint.

The judgment was based on the woman's statement, medical report and statements of 15 witnesses, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

