Two men sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping tribal woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
Two persons were sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for raping a 55-year-old tribal woman.
Published: 18th January 2022
Additional District and Sessions Judge of Rairangpur Deepak Kumar on Monday also ordered both the men to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 each.
The amount will be paid to the survivor as compensation.
The two men, aged 25 and 35, took the tribal woman to an under-construction house and raped her.
The incident happened in December 2017 in the Badampahar police station area.
The accused persons were arrested after the husband of the survivor had lodged a police complaint.
The judgment was based on the woman's statement, medical report and statements of 15 witnesses, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Das said.