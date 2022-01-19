STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-yr RI for raping minor

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Additional District and Session Judge, Baripada awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 59 year-old man for raping a minor girl within Badasahi police limits six years back.  

The accused Sanyashi Naik was arrested after the minor girl’s parents had filed a police complaint soon after the incident. In December 2015, Naik had forcibly taken the eight-year-old girl to an abandoned house and raped her when she had stepped out to relieve herself.  

In another judgment, a 32-year-old man was awarded life imprisonment for killing his wife on suspicion of sorcery practice in 2014. The incident took place in Angarua Raipeta within Baisinga police limits in December,  2014.  Kandan Majhi had killed his wife Salga Hansdah (25) and threw her body in a pond. 

Villagers traced her body and informed police. Suspecting Kandan, police brought him for interrogation where he confessed to the crime.  The Court awarded him life imprisonment and fined Rs 5000 basing on the statements of 13 witnesses and evidence.

